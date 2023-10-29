Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,322 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $13,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $419,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $48.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $43.36 and a 1-year high of $54.02. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

