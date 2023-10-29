Larson Financial Group LLC Has $14.20 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 1.4% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 0.22% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $14,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $44.51 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

