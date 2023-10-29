Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,463 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,664 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 65,345 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,386,812 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $83,542,000 after purchasing an additional 396,812 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,750 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,950 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $55.02 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $49.73 and a 52-week high of $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.14. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $123,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,836,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,680 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

