Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 6,149 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $672,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 591.1% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VBK stock opened at $196.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.87. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.04 and a twelve month high of $240.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

