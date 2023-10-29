Larson Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,609,000 after buying an additional 19,056,108 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 316.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,187 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Argus increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.83.

Shares of LLY opened at $560.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $568.79 and its 200 day moving average is $487.81. The company has a market capitalization of $531.82 billion, a PE ratio of 77.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $629.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 907,655 shares of company stock worth $21,078,714,805 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

