Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 80.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 845,399 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Lazard worth $6,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,065,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,383,000 after purchasing an additional 128,061 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,265,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,770,000 after purchasing an additional 149,199 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,335,000 after purchasing an additional 439,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,669,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 25,207 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,565,000 after purchasing an additional 462,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lazard from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lazard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lazard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lazard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Lazard Price Performance

LAZ traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.69. 958,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,849. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 1.42. Lazard Ltd has a 1 year low of $27.37 and a 1 year high of $43.44.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Lazard had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -169.49%.

About Lazard



Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

