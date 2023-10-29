LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) Stock Price Down 1.4%

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.29 and last traded at $27.33. 6,762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 10,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.65. The firm has a market cap of $86.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 726,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,155 shares during the period. LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned 22.91% of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF worth $22,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Company Profile

The LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (ACTV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equity securities that are the target of shareholder activism. ACTV was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by LeaderShares.

