Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Position Lowered by Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP lowered its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Leidos were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Leidos by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 123.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 1,340.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LDOS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $300,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,170,655.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $90.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.02.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.13%.

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

