Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.24

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and traded as high as $7.36. Leonardo shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 559,156 shares changing hands.

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Leonardo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

