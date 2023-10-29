Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LEVI. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.90.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $19.35.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 67,921.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,619 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $98,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412,650 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 724.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,574,260 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $24,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,339 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,969 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,989,518 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after acquiring an additional 626,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 141.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,059,996 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $15,296,000 after acquiring an additional 621,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

