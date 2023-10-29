LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Raymond James

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
NASDAQ LIAN opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $417.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.66. LianBio has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $4.28.
LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. As a group, analysts predict that LianBio will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and meibomian gland disease; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor and NX-13 for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.
