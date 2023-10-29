Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the September 30th total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $5.71.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.