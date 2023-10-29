Liberty Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:LIBYU) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBYU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.90. 6 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Resources Acquisition by 3,139.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares during the period.
Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp.
