Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Short Interest Update

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the September 30th total of 40,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $5.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.64 million. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.54%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LCUT. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCUT. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands in the second quarter valued at $1,027,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 97.7% in the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 245,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 121,458 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands in the second quarter valued at $506,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 61.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lifetime Brands during the first quarter worth $298,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

