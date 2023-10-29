Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Issues Earnings Results

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of LECO opened at $172.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.03. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.82 and its 200-day moving average is $183.25.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $1,794,819.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,570 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LECO. Oppenheimer cut shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.57.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Further Reading

