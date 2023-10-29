Linde (ETR:LIN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $344.31

Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €344.31 ($366.29) and traded as high as €353.80 ($376.38). Linde shares last traded at €353.50 ($376.06), with a volume of 54,202 shares changing hands.

Linde Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is €354.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is €344.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

