Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) PT Lowered to $300.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $348.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $319.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $336.00.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAD

Lithia Motors Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:LAD opened at $236.95 on Thursday. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $329.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.89.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.99 by ($0.74). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 37.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,552,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,822.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tina Miller sold 2,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,552,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,822.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,371,069. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 34.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.