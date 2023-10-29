Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $33.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Livent from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Livent from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.15.

LTHM opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Livent has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $35.81.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.00 million. Livent had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 38.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Livent will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $1,001,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Livent by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,366,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,756 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Livent by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,971 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Livent by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,997,000 after purchasing an additional 421,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Livent by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,119,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,871,000 after purchasing an additional 275,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Livent by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,879,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

