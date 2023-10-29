Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 114,601 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,058,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,601 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.8% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of PepsiCo worth $196,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 376.9% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $159.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $219.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.14.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

