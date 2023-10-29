Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,748 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $56,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,012,000 after purchasing an additional 860,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $935,370,000 after acquiring an additional 548,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,000.88.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $924.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $767.27 and a 12 month high of $975.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $925.15 and its 200 day moving average is $928.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

