Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 123,773 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 613,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,773 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Caterpillar worth $150,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $4,004,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $433,134,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.95.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total value of $2,078,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,503 shares of company stock worth $13,631,970. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $238.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $293.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.36%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

