Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 12,347 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,347 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of Molina Healthcare worth $108,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,787,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,603,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,362,000 after purchasing an additional 749,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $214,801,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $214,363,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total transaction of $455,835.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $982,172.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total value of $455,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,938 shares of company stock worth $5,474,336 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MOH opened at $336.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.16. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.19 and a twelve month high of $364.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $359.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.38.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

