Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 389,238 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779,878 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,238 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of NIKE worth $86,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in NIKE by 100,067.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,140,487 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,413,483 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $707,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,656 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $97.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.10 and a 200 day moving average of $107.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Williams Trading upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,342 shares of company stock valued at $10,905,321. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

