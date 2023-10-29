Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 397,432 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 846,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397,432 shares during the quarter. Hershey makes up approximately 0.8% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $211,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus reduced their target price on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.24.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $953,275 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY opened at $184.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.59 and its 200 day moving average is $235.28. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $183.96 and a 12-month high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.