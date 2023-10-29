Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 505,470 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2,318.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 527,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505,470 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Marriott International worth $96,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Marriott International by 3,189.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6,107.8% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,356,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $185.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.92 and a 52-week high of $210.98. The company has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,423 shares of company stock valued at $20,320,363. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.93.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

