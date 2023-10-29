Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 31,094 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 1.0% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Accenture worth $243,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $143,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.24.

Accenture Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $290.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.18. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.60, for a total value of $739,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,469,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,251 shares of company stock worth $6,093,877. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

