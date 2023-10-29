Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,296,053 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708,334 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Uber Technologies worth $55,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,911,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 27.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 329,883 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 70,779 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Uber Technologies by 54.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 71,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 24,927 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.55.

In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $41.23 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $84.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

