Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $111.59 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,436,498 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 696,439 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.65% of PulteGroup worth $111,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BTIG Research upped their target price on PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $71.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.06 and a 1-year high of $86.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.59 and its 200-day moving average is $74.23.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.20%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.