Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $119.93 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1,638.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 233,037 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of KLA worth $119,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in KLA by 34.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in KLA by 183.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in KLA by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in KLA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.83.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $457.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $475.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $307.30 and a 12 month high of $520.19.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.32%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

