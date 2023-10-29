Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $57.40 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 254,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 703,613 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $57,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,594 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $511,196,000 after buying an additional 2,092,245 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LOW opened at $183.62 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.30 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.32. The stock has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.



