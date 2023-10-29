Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $64.91 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,520 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,054 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of ANSYS worth $64,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ANSYS by 276.9% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in ANSYS by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.45.

ANSYS Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ANSS opened at $270.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.36 and a 12 month high of $351.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $65,312,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,005. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.