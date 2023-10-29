Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $668.20 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 770,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 156,993 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $668,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $838.36 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $441.36 and a one year high of $925.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $856.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $808.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

