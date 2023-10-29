Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 1,903.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 714,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 678,975 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $65,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,850,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 773.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.46.

NYSE:LYV opened at $77.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.36. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $101.74.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 190.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

