Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,077 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger comprises about 1.1% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $266,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 739.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,545,000 after buying an additional 960,833 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $258,792,000. FMR LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 932,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,653,000 after purchasing an additional 269,881 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,035,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,379,000 after purchasing an additional 181,236 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $706.76 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $534.01 and a 52 week high of $811.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $701.83 and a 200 day moving average of $708.82.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.27 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

