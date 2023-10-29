Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 822.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 621,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554,043 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $64,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $82.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 2.46. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $45.80 and a twelve month high of $112.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.61 and a 200 day moving average of $90.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. HSBC started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,221,143.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel bought 1,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.70 per share, with a total value of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,490.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $1,000,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,221,143.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,992,740. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.