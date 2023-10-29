Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,692 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,284 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $103,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,196,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $675,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,733 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 19,223 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,751 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $3,361,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,281,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,934,923.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $3,361,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,281,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,934,923.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 674,211 shares of company stock valued at $142,654,622 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $196.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The company has a market capitalization of $191.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $268.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.28.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

