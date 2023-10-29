Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,914 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,163 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,914 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $80,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $179.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.55. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $142.76 and a fifty-two week high of $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.41%.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,952,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares in the company, valued at $34,952,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.52.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

