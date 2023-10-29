Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 238,480 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 77.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 545,323 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 238,480 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.1% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $266,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 7.5% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Adobe by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Adobe by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $508.12 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.23 and a 1 year high of $574.40. The company has a market capitalization of $231.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $535.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,368 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

