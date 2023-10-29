Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 505,470 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2,318.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,470 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $96,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 3,189.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,540,000 after buying an additional 2,391,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marriott International by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 6,107.8% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,356,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MAR. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.93.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $185.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.92 and a twelve month high of $210.98. The stock has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $7,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,752,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,701.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,423 shares of company stock valued at $20,320,363 over the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

