Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,692 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,284 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Salesforce worth $103,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $233,743,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 354.8% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.28.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $196.57 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company has a market cap of $191.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,038,471.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,038,471.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 674,211 shares of company stock worth $142,654,622 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

