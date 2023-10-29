Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 117,727 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of UnitedHealth Group worth $291,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.30.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $524.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $504.18 and a 200 day moving average of $494.50. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.93 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

