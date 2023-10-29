Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,244,247 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 194,827 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.3% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $325,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $207.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $658.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,695. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.28.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

