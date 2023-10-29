Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,244,247 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 194,827 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.3% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $325,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,695. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $207.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.47. The company has a market capitalization of $658.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.66, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.28.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

