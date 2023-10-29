Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 26,184 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,184 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $58,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,007,000 after buying an additional 47,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 80,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 19,697 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.65.

Shares of MRK opened at $102.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.62. The company has a market cap of $260.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.36 and a twelve month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

