Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 316,895 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,157,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,895 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $112,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 200,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,567,000 after acquiring an additional 24,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $87.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.52 and a 200 day moving average of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

