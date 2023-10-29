Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 498,233 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,148,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498,233 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Carrier Global worth $57,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 32.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 42,879 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

Carrier Global stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $37.44 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.94 and its 200-day moving average is $50.07.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

