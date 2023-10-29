M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Short Interest Down 16.3% in October

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the September 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of MHO stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.32. 242,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,117. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.35. M/I Homes has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $101.62. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.67. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on MHO. Wedbush lifted their target price on M/I Homes from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.
