M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Short Interest Down 16.3% in October

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the September 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

M/I Homes Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MHO stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.32. 242,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,117. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.35. M/I Homes has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $101.62. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.67. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 200.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 120.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 28.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 13.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MHO. Wedbush lifted their target price on M/I Homes from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

