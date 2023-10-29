Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Short Interest Update

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the September 30th total of 177,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $2,613,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 17.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 1.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 106,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 32.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Macatawa Bank Price Performance

MCBC traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $8.81. The company had a trading volume of 45,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,222. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.22. The company has a market cap of $302.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Macatawa Bank has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $11.84.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macatawa Bank will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Macatawa Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from Macatawa Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

