Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 19,124 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,124 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $22,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 13.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at $276,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 123.7% during the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 29.4% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $61.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

