Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 2,081.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766,974 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.22% of Vistra worth $20,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vistra by 48.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Vistra by 156.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of VST stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average is $28.06. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. Vistra had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VST. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vistra from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vistra from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 107,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $3,247,622.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,772.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

